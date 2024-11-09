LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63 to $0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.78 and a beta of 0.88.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
