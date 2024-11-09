LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Announces Dividend of $1.18 (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.181 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.10. 486,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,597. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $191.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVMUY. Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

