Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.67. 308,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Insiders have sold a total of 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122 over the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

