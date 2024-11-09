LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Insider Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) insider Clint B. Malin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,145,168.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 654,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 91,963 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 238,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

