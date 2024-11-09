LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Financial Results

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) recently released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The Ohio-based company issued a press release on November 7, 2024, detailing its operational performance and financial condition.

Get alerts:

In the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), LSI Industries disclosed that its net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.44, slightly down from the previous quarter’s $0.45. The company reported a net asset value per share of $15.10 as of the end of the quarter, showing a slight decrease compared to June 30, 2024.

LSI Industries also informed shareholders about the upcoming conference call scheduled for November 7, 2024, to discuss the financial results. The company’s management is set to present certain financial results both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis with adjustments for certain items. This disclosure aims to provide investors with a basis for comparing results to previous periods.

The presentation during the conference call will include forward-looking statements about LSI’s future performance. However, the company highlighted in its filing that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could lead to actual results differing materially from the projections.

LSI Industries emphasized the non-filing nature of the information presented in the 8-K and clarified that it shall not be incorporated by reference in any future filings or documents.

The company disclosed that all information provided in the filing is available on its website for investor access. Additionally, LSI Industries announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on December 26, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2024.

The financial statements and exhibits presented in the filing give stakeholders a detailed insight into LSI Industries’ financial performance and strategic direction moving forward. The company’s efforts focus on creating long-term value for its stockholders and diligently managing its investment portfolio.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LSI Industries’s 8K filing here.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles