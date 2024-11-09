Loop Capital Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

CROX opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Crocs by 104.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

