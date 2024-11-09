Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $557.00 and last traded at $552.34. Approximately 181,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,051,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.06 and a 200-day moving average of $521.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

