Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.06 and a 200 day moving average of $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.