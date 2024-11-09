Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $405.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

