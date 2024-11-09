Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

