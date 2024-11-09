Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

GSST stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

