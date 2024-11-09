Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $680.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.