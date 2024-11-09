Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 1,340,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on LEV. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.46.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
