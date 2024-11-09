Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

NYSE LNG opened at $205.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $206.18.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

