Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.63 and a 1 year high of $195.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

