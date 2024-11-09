Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

NYSE:FI opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

