Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 89.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

