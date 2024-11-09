Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $874.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $791.80 and a 200-day moving average of $719.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $435.80 and a one year high of $888.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

