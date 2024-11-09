Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $405.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.