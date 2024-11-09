Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 11,144 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

