Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Limbach stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Limbach has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 35.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 37.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

