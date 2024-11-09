Lewis Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

