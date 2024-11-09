Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.57 and traded as high as C$28.00. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$27.82, with a volume of 43,880 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Leon’s Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

See Also

