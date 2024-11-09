Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$26.97 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$17.26 and a 1 year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.58.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
