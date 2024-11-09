Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$26.97 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$17.26 and a 1 year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.58.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LNF. Stifel Canada raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

