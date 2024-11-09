Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,709 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JUST stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.