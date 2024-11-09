Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,083 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

