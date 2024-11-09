Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.