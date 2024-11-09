Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

