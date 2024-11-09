Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

