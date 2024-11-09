Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 883.97 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 886.08 ($11.53). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.46), with a volume of 153,151 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 883.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

Insider Activity

About Law Debenture

In other Law Debenture news, insider Pars Purewal purchased 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($11.65) per share, with a total value of £149,205.45 ($194,227.35). 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

