Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$289,000.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 115,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$289,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,636.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of -0.26.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

