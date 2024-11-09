Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

