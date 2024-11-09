Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

