Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

