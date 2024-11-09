Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$1.96. The business had revenue of C$624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.15 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lassonde Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.