Larry Fernandes Sells 4,700 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $151.55 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

