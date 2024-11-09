LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Announces Earnings Results

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,840. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

