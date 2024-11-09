LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Announces Earnings Results

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.
LanzaTech Global Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,840. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
