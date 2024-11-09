Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

LNTH stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,186. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $378.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.58 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

