Lake Street Capital Cuts Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $27.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

