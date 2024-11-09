Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $4.12 on Thursday, reaching $90.97. 237,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Further Reading

