Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.22. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1,060,646 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,044 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 653,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.