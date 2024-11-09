Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $410.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $220.62 and a 12-month high of $413.74. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.06.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

