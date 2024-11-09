Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Air Transport Services Group worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.01 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

