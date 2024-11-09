Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,909,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.84 and a 1 year high of $172.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.36.

Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

