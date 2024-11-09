Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ON were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON by 66,838.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth about $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 2.3 %

ON stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.