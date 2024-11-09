Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

