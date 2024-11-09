Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,771,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,458,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

