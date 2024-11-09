Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 162,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

