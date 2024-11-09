Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

