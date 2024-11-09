Klingman & Associates LLC Has $84.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

